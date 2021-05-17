Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and have sold 127,959 shares worth $2,080,587. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. 8,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,640. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

