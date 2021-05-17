Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,339.00 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

