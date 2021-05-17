ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. 158,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. ALLETE has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

