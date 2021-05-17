Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

