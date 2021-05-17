Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $270.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.50. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

