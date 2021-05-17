Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,275 shares of company stock worth $1,082,109. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 405,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

