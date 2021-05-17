Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,275 shares of company stock worth $1,082,109. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 405,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.