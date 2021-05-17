Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 4.2%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.49 and last traded at $157.00. Approximately 17,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,601,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

