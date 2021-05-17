Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 8,266 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $576,553.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALK traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

