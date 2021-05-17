Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

AKYA opened at $20.40 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.