Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 361,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 143,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $301.05 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

