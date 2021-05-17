Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

