Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,800 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.18 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.