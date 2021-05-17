Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period.

NYSE:KYN opened at $7.98 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

