AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on ASGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get AGC alerts:

Shares of ASGLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.80. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.