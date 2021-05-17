Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.88.

AFN stock opened at C$41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4,568.89. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million. Research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

