Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ARPO traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $1.58. 7,229,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARPO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

