Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.67

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 631163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.49 million and a PE ratio of -36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

