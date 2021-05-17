Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

