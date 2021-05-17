AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $26.11

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $24.93. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -421.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

