Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Buys $187,720.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00.

ATVI opened at $93.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

