ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.59 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

