ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $921.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

