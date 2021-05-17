Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 406,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $287.13. 7,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $259.99. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $177.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

