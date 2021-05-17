Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $54,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $38.14 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.