Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $29,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $189.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $130.31 and a one year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

