AAX Token Hits Market Cap of $7.50 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AAX Token has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $495,158.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00085627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01298493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00064017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

