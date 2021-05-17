982 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average of $219.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

