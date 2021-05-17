9,342 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

RTX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

