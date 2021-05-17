8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001966 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

