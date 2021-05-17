89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $433.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 50.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

