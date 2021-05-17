894 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.78 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

