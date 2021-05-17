$89.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the lowest is $89.26 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $126.25. 62,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

