88mph (MPH) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $125.83 or 0.00285206 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $46.43 million and $1.81 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 396,254 coins and its circulating supply is 368,988 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.