8,450 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

