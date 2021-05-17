$737.87 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post sales of $737.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $530.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $288.50 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

