64,303 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Acquired by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Berkeley Lights comprises approximately 1.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,838. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

