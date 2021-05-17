$622.69 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $622.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the highest is $638.90 million. Woodward posted sales of $523.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

WWD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $121.94. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,758. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,212 shares of company stock worth $11,768,732. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.