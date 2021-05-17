6,154 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Bought by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after acquiring an additional 500,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 143,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 878.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,368 shares of company stock worth $10,560,809 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMVP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.