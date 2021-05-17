4,700 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,776,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,999,382.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,320.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,785 shares of company stock valued at $25,205,792. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.50.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

