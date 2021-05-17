$432.87 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $432.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.10 million. Clarivate posted sales of $273.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. 2,734,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,296. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

