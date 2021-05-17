4,307 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 320,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,687,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,573,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.09 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

