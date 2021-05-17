$423.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $423.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.00 million and the highest is $436.31 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 733,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,954. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

