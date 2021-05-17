$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17 billion. Lear posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

LEA traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 272,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,714. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 12 month low of $98.98 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

