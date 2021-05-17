$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

