3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $204.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $134.20 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

