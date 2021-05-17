3,769 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. AECOM comprises approximately 0.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

