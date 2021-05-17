3,516 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $134.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

