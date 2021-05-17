$34.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $34.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.22 billion. Chevron posted sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $133.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.97 billion to $144.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.93 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

CVX opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

