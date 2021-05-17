3,312 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $172.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.71 and a 1 year high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

