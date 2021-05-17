30,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

CFVIU opened at $9.99 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

